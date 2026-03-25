Michael Hrabal News: Inks entry-level deal
Hrabal signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday.
Hrabal's contract will begin in 2026-27. He'll spend the rest of the 2025-26 regular season with AHL Tucson on a PTO. The 21-year-old had a 1.95 GAA and a .937 save percentage in 29 outings with UMass-Amherst this campaign.
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