Michael Kesselring News: Delivers two assists Wednesday

Kesselring delivered two assists while adding one shot on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Kesselring delivered his second multi-point effort of the season and is slowly finding some consistency, as he's now cracked the scoresheet in three of his last six outings. Even though his role as a third-pairing defenseman limits his upside considerably, he's putting up decent numbers. With nine points across 16 outings, he looks on pace to set career-best figures if he stays healthy. His best production came in 2023-24, when he recorded 21 points in 65 games with the Coyotes.