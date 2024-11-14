Fantasy Hockey
Michael Kesselring News: Delivers two assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Kesselring delivered two assists while adding one shot on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Kesselring delivered his second multi-point effort of the season and is slowly finding some consistency, as he's now cracked the scoresheet in three of his last six outings. Even though his role as a third-pairing defenseman limits his upside considerably, he's putting up decent numbers. With nine points across 16 outings, he looks on pace to set career-best figures if he stays healthy. His best production came in 2023-24, when he recorded 21 points in 65 games with the Coyotes.

