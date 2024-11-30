Michael Kesselring News: Draws assist Saturday

Kesselring provided an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Kesselring has earned three helpers over his last five contests. The 24-year-old blueliner is once again set to pick up some slack, as fellow defenseman Maveric Lamoureux (upper body) is set to be out for 4-6 weeks. Kesselring's ability to stay healthy so far has been a big upside for Utah, as his production -- he has 12 points, 42 shots on net, 33 hits, 21 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 24 appearances.