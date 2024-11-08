Michael Kesselring News: Finds twine in win

Kesselring deposited an even-strength marker in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Blues.

Kesselring opened the scoring just 18 seconds into the contest after being set up by Clayton Keller. Kesselring added three shots, one hit, and a plus-2 rating in 23:23 of ice time. It was the right-shot blueliner's first goal in his last eight games. The South Carolina native produced 21 points over 65 regular-season games in 2023-24, and he's well on his way to exceeding that number this season. Overall, Kesselring has provided three goals, four assists, 15 PIM, 19 shots, 10 blocks, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating over 14 appearances.