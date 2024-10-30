Michael Kesselring News: Garners assist in win

Kesselring notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Kesselring saw just 13:33 of ice time in this contest, but there's plenty of explanations for that. He's coming off an illness that kept him out of practice Tuesday, Utah traded for defenseman Olli Maatta and had him in the lineup and the team dressed seven blueliners. The addition of Maatta leads to some potential that Kesselring will see fewer minutes, though that loss of ice time would likely be in mostly defensive situations. Through 11 appearances, Kesselring has six points, 15 shots on net, 16 hits, nine blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-6 rating.