Michael Kesselring News: Lights lamp on power play
Kesselring scored a power-play goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
The goal was Kesselring's first since Dec. 7, and he had just three helpers over the 18 games in between. The 25-year-old saw a larger role Saturday, logging 21:11 of ice time because Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) was out of the lineup. Kesselring has thrived this season with five goals, 13 assists, two power-play points, 85 shots on net, 54 hits, 38 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 45 appearances. His production can help in deeper fantasy formats, and he may be an option in standard formats for as long as Sergachev is sidelined.
