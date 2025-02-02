Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Kesselring headshot

Michael Kesselring News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Kesselring scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Kesselring tied the game at 1-1 in the third period, but Jordan Kyrou scored minutes later to win it for the Blues. The goal was Kesselring's fifth point over his last 11 outings. The defenseman continues to handle a top-four role and looks steady doing so. He's at a career-high six goals with 99 shots on net, 59 hits, 46 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances this season.

Michael Kesselring
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now