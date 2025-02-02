Michael Kesselring News: Nets lone goal in loss

Kesselring scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Kesselring tied the game at 1-1 in the third period, but Jordan Kyrou scored minutes later to win it for the Blues. The goal was Kesselring's fifth point over his last 11 outings. The defenseman continues to handle a top-four role and looks steady doing so. He's at a career-high six goals with 99 shots on net, 59 hits, 46 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances this season.