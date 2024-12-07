Michael Kesselring News: Offense taking leap forward

Kesselring had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Kesselring beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen top corner from the high slot early in the second period; it started a run of five unanswered Utah goals. Kesselring's game has taken a big jump this season. He has 14 points (and 48 shots) in 26 games after putting up 21 points and 76 shots in 65 games as a rookie last season. That puts Kesselring on track for his first-ever 40-plus point season with 150-plus shots. He can help.