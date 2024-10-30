Michael Kesselring News: Playing versus Flames
Kesselring (illness) will be in the lineup to face Calgary on Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Kesselring was a doubt after missing practice Tuesday but appears to be good to go. With the 24-year-old blueliner playing, and the team acquiring Olli Maata from Detroit, one of Vladislav Kolyachonok or Maveric Lamoureux figures to be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.
