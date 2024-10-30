Fantasy Hockey
Michael Kesselring headshot

Michael Kesselring News: Playing versus Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Kesselring (illness) will be in the lineup to face Calgary on Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Kesselring was a doubt after missing practice Tuesday but appears to be good to go. With the 24-year-old blueliner playing, and the team acquiring Olli Maata from Detroit, one of Vladislav Kolyachonok or Maveric Lamoureux figures to be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.

Michael Kesselring
Utah Hockey Club
