Michael Kesselring News: Produces assist Thursday

Kesselring logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kesselring has four points over his last six contests. The 24-year-old set up the first of Dylan Guenther's two tallies in Thursday's win. Kesselring is up to 15 points, 52 shots on net, 37 hits, 25 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 29 outings. With injuries piled high on Utah's blue line, Kesselring should continue to log steady top-four minutes and see power-play time.