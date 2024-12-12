Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Kesselring headshot

Michael Kesselring News: Produces assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Kesselring logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kesselring has four points over his last six contests. The 24-year-old set up the first of Dylan Guenther's two tallies in Thursday's win. Kesselring is up to 15 points, 52 shots on net, 37 hits, 25 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 29 outings. With injuries piled high on Utah's blue line, Kesselring should continue to log steady top-four minutes and see power-play time.

Michael Kesselring
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now