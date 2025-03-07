Michael Kesselring News: Two helpers in Detroit
Kesselring picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 25-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Dylan Guenther in the first period and on Kevin Stenlund's game-winner in the third. It was Kesselring's first multi-point performance since Dec. 7, and his time on the second power-play unit has also dried up since Sean Durzi returned to the lineup. Kesselring is still maintaining a decent pace of production however, managing one goal and six points over 11 games since the beginning of February.
