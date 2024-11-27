Michael McCarron Injury: On injured reserve

McCarron (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

The move can be retroactive to Nov. 20, so while McCarron is expected to miss his third straight game when the Predators face Philadelphia on Wednesday, he would be eligible to be activated ahead of Friday's tilt versus Tampa Bay if he recovers in time. McCarron has two goals and four points in 18 appearances in 2024-25.