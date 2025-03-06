Michael McCarron News: Buries goal Thursday

McCarron scored a goal, added four hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

McCarron has two goals, one assist, seven PIM and 12 hits over his last six outings. The 29-year-old has been seeing a larger role lately, ending between 14 and 16 minutes of ice time in each of his last five games. With the Predators selling prior to the trade deadline, he may be asked to do a bit more to help shelter the prospects they call up to fill the gaps. McCarron is at four goals, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 108 hits, 42 blocked shots, 68 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 54 appearances.