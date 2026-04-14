Michael McCarron News: Buries shortie in loss

McCarron scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

McCarron has scored in back-to-back games. He played on the third line Monday as the Wild rotated many players out of the lineup, but he'll be a fourth-line fixture come playoff time. He's earned eight goals, 17 points, 107 shots on net, 203 hits, 77 blocked shots, 91 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 78 outings between the Wild and the Predators this season.