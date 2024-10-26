Michael McCarron News: Contributes assist

McCarron notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

McCarron set up a Cole Smith goal in the third period. The 29-year-old McCarron hasn't done much on offense while filling a fourth-line role this season, earning two points over eight games. He's added nine shots on net, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating. He won't be consistent enough on offense to help in the vast majority of fantasy formats.