Michael McCarron News: First goal in 17 games

McCarron scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Nashville.

It was his first goal in 17 games. McCarron got his own rebound after tipping a point shot and went blocker side on Justus Annunen in the third. It was his first game against the team that traded him to Minnesota on March 3. McCarron is a bottom-six role player who has just four points (two goals, two assists) in 18 games with his new team. Overall, he has 16 points, including seven goals, in 77 games this season.