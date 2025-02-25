Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael McCarron headshot

Michael McCarron News: Goal, fight in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

McCarron scored a goal on two shots and added seven PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

McCarron fought Jonah Gadjovich in the second period and then scored the Predators' lone goal of the game in third. This was McCarron's first tally since Nov. 14 versus the Oilers. The fourth-line forward is up to three goals, eight points, 51 shots on net, 97 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 49 appearances this season. While he has been in the lineup frequently, McCarron offers little fantasy appeal outside of banger leagues.

Michael McCarron
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now