Michael McCarron News: Long-range tip-in goal
McCarron scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
McCarron tipped in a goal from the high slot to open the scoring at 8:22 of the first period. The tally ended his six-game point drought, a span which included him sitting out twice as a healthy scratch. The 29-year-old forward has two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 15 appearances this season. He's a lock for bottom-six minutes when in the lineup, and that's unlikely to lead to enough offense to help fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now