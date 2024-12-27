Fantasy Hockey
Michael McCarron headshot

Michael McCarron News: Notches helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

McCarron produced an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

The helper was McCarron's first point in 10 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him six games. The 29-year-old remains confined to a fourth-line role, and that's not a good spot to be in given the Predators' abysmal scoring in 2024-25. The veteran forward has just five points to go with 23 shots on net, 36 PIM, 58 hits and a minus-14 rating over 28 appearances.

Michael McCarron
Nashville Predators
