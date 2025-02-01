Michael McCarron News: Produces helper in loss

McCarron logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

McCarron has two helpers over his last six games. The 29-year-old fourth-liner continues to offer limited scoring upside -- he's in a goal drought of 27 games that began Nov. 15, and he has just four assists during that stretch. Overall, he's contributed seven points, 42 shots on net, 55 PIM, 84 hits and a minus-16 rating over 42 appearances.