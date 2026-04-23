Michael McCarron News: Scores in Game 3 loss
McCarron scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.
McCarron's goal put the Wild ahead 3-2 late in the second period, but they couldn't maintain the lead. This was McCarron's first career playoff goal -- prior to this postseason, he had never recorded a point in nine playoff outings over three different campaigns. The 31-year-old was able to produce 17 points over 79 regular-season contests between the Wild and the Predators, and the Wild traded for him to stabilize their fourth line, so he should see plenty of playing time in that role.
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