Michael McCarron News: Tallies game-winner Tuesday

McCarron scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.

McCarron's goal at 7:47 of the third period stood as the game-winner. The veteran center has earned two goals, five shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five contests in this first-round playoff series so far. McCarron was bumped up to the third line for Game 5, as Danila Yurov and Nico Sturm came out of the lineup to make room for wingers Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin each returning from upper-body injuries. McCarron's spot in the lineup isn't in jeopardy, but he's firmly a bottom-six forward.