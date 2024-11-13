Michael Milne News: Recalled from minors
Milne was elevated from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Milne likely won't immediately jump into the lineup versus the Canadiens on Thursday unless there is an injury or illness among the forward group. During his previous NHL stints this year, the 22-year-old winger was a press box observer as a healthy scratch. In the minors, Milne has been significantly more productive with four goals and four assists in 10 games with Iowa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now