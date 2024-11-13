Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Michael Milne headshot

Michael Milne News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Milne was elevated from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Milne likely won't immediately jump into the lineup versus the Canadiens on Thursday unless there is an injury or illness among the forward group. During his previous NHL stints this year, the 22-year-old winger was a press box observer as a healthy scratch. In the minors, Milne has been significantly more productive with four goals and four assists in 10 games with Iowa.

Michael Milne
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now