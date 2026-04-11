Michael Misa News: Gathers assist Saturday
Misa logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Misa has slumped late in the season. He's gone 14 games without a goal, picking up two assists, 12 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in that span. The 19-year-old center is at 18 points, 49 shots, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 42 appearances this season. Misa has a bright future, but he'll have plenty of homework to do over the summer to prepare for his second NHL campaign.
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