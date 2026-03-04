Michael Misa News: Goals in three straight games

Misa scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

This was Misa's third straight game with a goal, and he's earned five points over his last four outings. The 19-year-old looks to be getting more comfortable in a middle-six role for the Sharks, though his ice time is still often limited. Misa has five goals, 13 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 22 appearances as a rookie.