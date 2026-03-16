Michael Misa News: Lights lamp in loss

Misa scored a goal in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Misa has three points over his last three games. His tally Sunday tied the game at 4-4 before the Senators pulled away late in the third period. Misa is now at seven goals, 16 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances. He's nowhere near his peak potential yet, so fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on his progress.