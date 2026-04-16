Michael Misa News: Lights lamp in season finale

Misa tallied a goal and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg.

Misa ended his rookie campaign on a four-game point streak, which he extended Thursday with his even-strength goal late in the second period to place the Sharks up 4-1. Overall, the 19-year-old center posted nine goals, 21 points, 58 shots on net, 14 hits and 23 blocked shots across 45 games this season. He went on multiple point streaks throughout the season and is trending towards a bigger role next year if he can stay healthy. Misa will likely compete to be San Jose's No. 2 center to open next season and he should provide solid fantasy value in most standard leagues that value offensive contributions over category coverage.