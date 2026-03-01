Michael Misa headshot

Michael Misa News: Pots first career PP goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Misa scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over Edmonton.

The teenage rookie was the only Shark to produce multiple points on the afternoon. Misa gave his squad a 2-0 lead midway through the first period with his first career power-play tally, then helped set up Shakir Mukhamadullin for the game-winner in the third. Misa is beginning to live up to his pedigree as the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, delivering two goals and eight points over the last 10 games.

Michael Misa
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Misa
