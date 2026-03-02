Michael Misa News: Scores game-winning goal
Misa scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Misa scored the first power-play goal of his career in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers, and he made his presence felt in the second leg of this back-to-back set by tallying the game-winner in overtime. The rookie, one of the best prospects in the game, is up to 12 points in 21 games in his first year in the NHL, but nine of those points (three goals, six assists) have come over his last 11 contests.
