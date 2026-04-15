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Michael Misa News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Misa scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Misa has a point in three straight games, and his last two contributions have come on the power play. This tally was his first in a month -- he last scored March 15 in Ottawa. The 19-year-old has had some growing pains this season while primarily seeing bottom-six minutes, earning eight goals, 20 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances. Four of his points have come with the man advantage.

Michael Misa
San Jose Sharks
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