Michael Misa News: Two-point effort Thursday
Misa scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
The rookie opened the scoring early in the first period before having a hand in San Jose's final tally midway through the third. Misa is still only 19 years old, but he's beginning to flash the talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Over eight games since the Olympic break, he's collected four goals and seven points.
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