Michael Misa headshot

Michael Misa News: Two-point effort Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Misa scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

The rookie opened the scoring early in the first period before having a hand in San Jose's final tally midway through the third. Misa is still only 19 years old, but he's beginning to flash the talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Over eight games since the Olympic break, he's collected four goals and seven points.

Michael Misa
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Misa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Misa See More
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
18 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
40 days ago