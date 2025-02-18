Michael Pezzetta Injury: Not practicing Tuesday
Pezzetta is not available for Tuesday's practice due to a lower-body injury and will be evaluated on a daily basis.
Pezzetta has been held off the scoresheet while averaging 5:37 of ice time through 14 appearances this season. If he's unable to play Saturday in Ottawa, Montreal will have to make a recall -- the club currently has 12 forwards and six blueliners on its roster.
