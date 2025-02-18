Fantasy Hockey
Michael Pezzetta headshot

Michael Pezzetta Injury: Not practicing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Pezzetta is not available for Tuesday's practice due to a lower-body injury and will be evaluated on a daily basis.

Pezzetta has been held off the scoresheet while averaging 5:37 of ice time through 14 appearances this season. If he's unable to play Saturday in Ottawa, Montreal will have to make a recall -- the club currently has 12 forwards and six blueliners on its roster.

Michael Pezzetta
Montreal Canadiens
