Michael Pezzetta headshot

Michael Pezzetta Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Pezzetta (lower body) will miss Thursday's clash against Edmonton, per the NHL media site.

Pezzetta hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 2. He has no points, 10 PIM and 36 hits in 14 appearances with the Canadiens this season. Pezzetta will be in the mix for a fourth-line spot once he's healthy, but there's no guarantee the 26-year-old will draw into the lineup even when he's an option.

Michael Pezzetta
Montreal Canadiens
