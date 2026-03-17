Michael Pezzetta News: Optioned to AHL
Pezzetta was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Pezzetta played in his first two games with the Maple Leafs after being promoted from the minors Thursday. The 28-year-old recorded nine PIM and six hits while averaging 5:06 of ice time during his stint with the big club. The Maple Leafs now have only 12 healthy forwards on their roster after sending Pezzetta to the minors.
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