Michael Pezzetta News: Put on waiver wire
Pezzetta was placed on waivers by Toronto on Friday, per PuckPedia.
Pezzetta will be sent to AHL Toronto if he passes through waivers. The 28-year-old spent most of the season with the Marlies, tallying four goals and six assist with 52 PIM in 38 regular-season games. He played in nine NHL games as well, picking up 35 PIM with nary a point in a fourth-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Pezzetta See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights204 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Streaming SuccessJanuary 7, 2024
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trades, Trades and More TradesFebruary 26, 2023
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Divisional December, Atlantic DivisionDecember 8, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Pezzetta See More