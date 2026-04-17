Michael Pezzetta headshot

Michael Pezzetta News: Put on waiver wire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Pezzetta was placed on waivers by Toronto on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Pezzetta will be sent to AHL Toronto if he passes through waivers. The 28-year-old spent most of the season with the Marlies, tallying four goals and six assist with 52 PIM in 38 regular-season games. He played in nine NHL games as well, picking up 35 PIM with nary a point in a fourth-line role.

Michael Pezzetta
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Pezzetta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Pezzetta See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
204 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Streaming Success
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Streaming Success
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
January 7, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: Trades, Trades and More Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trades, Trades and More Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
February 26, 2023
Hutch's Hockey: Divisional December, Atlantic Division
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Divisional December, Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
December 8, 2021