Michael Pezzetta News: Recalled from AHL
Pezzetta was summoned from AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Pezzetta has spent all season with AHL Toronto, garnering four goals, six assists and showing some feistiness with 52 PIM in 37 appearances. He is expected to see fourth-line minutes alongside Jacob Quillan and Calle Jarnkrok when the Maple Leafs face Anaheim on Thursday.
