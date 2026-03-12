Michael Pezzetta headshot

Michael Pezzetta News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 7:43am

Pezzetta was summoned from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Pezzetta has spent all season with AHL Toronto, garnering four goals, six assists and showing some feistiness with 52 PIM in 37 appearances. He is expected to see fourth-line minutes alongside Jacob Quillan and Calle Jarnkrok when the Maple Leafs face Anaheim on Thursday.

Michael Pezzetta
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
