Michael Pezzetta News: Rejoins NHL club

Pezzetta was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.

Pezzetta was sent to the AHL on Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a few days later to provide additional depth ahead of a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against the Hurricanes on Friday and a game against the Senators on Saturday. Across two NHL appearances this year, Pezzetta has recorded nine PIM, six hits and a blocked shot while averaging 5:06 of ice time.