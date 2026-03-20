Michael Pezzetta News: Rejoins NHL club
Pezzetta was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.
Pezzetta was sent to the AHL on Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a few days later to provide additional depth ahead of a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against the Hurricanes on Friday and a game against the Senators on Saturday. Across two NHL appearances this year, Pezzetta has recorded nine PIM, six hits and a blocked shot while averaging 5:06 of ice time.
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