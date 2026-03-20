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Michael Pezzetta News: Rejoins NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Pezzetta was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.

Pezzetta was sent to the AHL on Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a few days later to provide additional depth ahead of a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against the Hurricanes on Friday and a game against the Senators on Saturday. Across two NHL appearances this year, Pezzetta has recorded nine PIM, six hits and a blocked shot while averaging 5:06 of ice time.

Michael Pezzetta
Toronto Maple Leafs
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