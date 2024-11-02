Michael Pezzetta News: Serving as extra forward

Pezzetta has played in three of the Canadiens' first 12 games after sitting out Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Pezzetta's three appearances so far correspond with Juraj Slafkovsky's absence with an upper-body injury. That pretty clearly paints the picture of Pezzetta being purely an injury replacement at forward. He has no points, one shot on goal, nine hits, four PIM and two blocked shots so far. Aside from injuries, Pezzetta could eventually offer a challenge to Emil Heineman or Oliver Kapanen for a fourth-line spot. When in the lineup, Pezzetta offers hits and PIM, but he's never had more than 15 points in a single season.