Michael Pezzetta News: Still battling for spot in lineup
Pezzetta has been scratched in four of the Canadiens' last five games after sitting out Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Devils.
With Owen Beck up from AHL Laval, Pezzetta is once again mainly in the press box. Even when he plays, Pezzetta gets minimal ice time -- he's averaging just 5:37 per game this season. He's failed to record a point while logging just seven shots on net, 36 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating. The Canadiens don't seem interested in waiving him, but a path to a significant ice time isn't open, so Pezzetta is best left on the waiver wire in virtually all fantasy formats.
