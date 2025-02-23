Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Rasmussen is being evaluated for an upper-body injury following Sunday's overtime win over the Ducks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rasmussen took a hit to the head from Trevor Zegras late in the second period Sunday and went to the locker room immediately afterward. Rasmussen didn't return to the game, and head coach Todd McLellan said after the matchup that the 25-year-old is still being evaluated. It's not yet clear whether Rasmussen will be available against the Wild on Tuesday, but if he's forced to sit out, Christian Fischer could enter the lineup since Andrew Copp (undisclosed) won't suit up against Minnesota.

