Michael Rasmussen Injury: Hasn't resumed skating

Rasmussen (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet and could be at least another 7-10 days away from return to the lineup, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Tuesday.

Rasmussen will miss his fifth straight game against Ottawa on Tuesday and remains in the treatment phase of his recovery. Rasmussen has chipped in six goals, 14 points, 64 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 62 hits across 61 outings this season.