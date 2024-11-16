Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen headshot

Michael Rasmussen Injury: Misses game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Rasmussen was unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to an upper-body injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rasmussen has not been ruled out for Monday's contest in San Jose. The injury was not revealed prior to Saturday's game, and Tyler Motte took Rasmussen's place on the fourth line. Rasmussen has four points, 14 shots on net and 30 hits over 16 appearances this season.

Michael Rasmussen
Detroit Red Wings
