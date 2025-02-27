Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Rasmussen (upper body) will remain out of the lineup versus Columbus on Thursday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

The Red Wings hope that Rasmussen will be able to rejoin the lineup in time for Saturday's outdoor game at Ohio Stadium. Rasmussen will miss his second straight game after he was injured Sunday versus Anaheim. Rasmussen has nine goals, seven assists, 96 hits and 76 shots on goal over 56 appearances for the Red Wings this season. Look for Christian Fischer to remain in the lineup during Rasmussen's absence.

