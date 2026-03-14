Michael Rasmussen Injury: Out for at least one week
Rasmussen (undisclosed) will be unavailable for at least one week, per Taylor Baird of NHL.com on Saturday.
It's unclear when Rasmussen will be available to return to the lineup. Detroit may dress 11 forwards and seven defenders in Saturday's matchup against Dallas due to multiple injuries to the forward group. Rasmussen has six goals, 14 points, 64 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 62 hits through 61 outings this season.
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