Michael Rasmussen Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Rasmussen (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Rasmussen was in just his third game back from a previous lower-body injury. It's unclear if this issue is related to the earlier one. The 26-year-old can be considered day-to-day until the Red Wings provide more information.
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