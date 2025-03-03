Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen headshot

Michael Rasmussen Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Rasmussen (upper body) will be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Rasmussen will miss his fourth straight game, and a timeline for a potential return could emerge after being evaluated further this week. He has accounted for nine goals, 16 points, 96 hits and 76 shots on net in 56 appearances this season.

Michael Rasmussen
Detroit Red Wings
