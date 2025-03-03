Michael Rasmussen Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Rasmussen (upper body) will be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Rasmussen will miss his fourth straight game, and a timeline for a potential return could emerge after being evaluated further this week. He has accounted for nine goals, 16 points, 96 hits and 76 shots on net in 56 appearances this season.
