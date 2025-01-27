Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen headshot

Michael Rasmussen News: Cleared to play against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Rasmussen (undisclosed) is available for Monday's game against the Canucks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rasmussen suffered an injury after scoring an empty-netter against the Lightning on Saturday, but he won't be forced to miss game time due to the ailment. Over 12 appearances this month, the 25-year-old has logged a goal, an assist, 21 hits, eight blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 12:17 of ice time.

Michael Rasmussen
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
