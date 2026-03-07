Michael Rasmussen News: Cold on offense

Rasmussen's point drought reached 19 games in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Rasmussen skated a season-low 7:43 in Friday's loss. The 26-year-old is on the fourth line and plays a decent physical game, but he won't be a factor in fantasy without a little offense. He has just 14 points with 61 shots on net, 59 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances.