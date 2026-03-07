Michael Rasmussen News: Cold on offense
Rasmussen's point drought reached 19 games in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.
Rasmussen skated a season-low 7:43 in Friday's loss. The 26-year-old is on the fourth line and plays a decent physical game, but he won't be a factor in fantasy without a little offense. He has just 14 points with 61 shots on net, 59 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Rasmussen See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week339 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to FloridaMarch 2, 2025
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23February 23, 2025
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekJanuary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Rasmussen See More