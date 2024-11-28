Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen News: Collects power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Rasmussen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Rasmussen has two points over his last five games, adding three shots on net and 18 hits in that span. The 25-year-old forward saw a season-high 16:51 of ice time Wednesday despite being listed on the fourth line. He was also on the power play regularly for the first time since Oct. 24. The physical winger has six points, 17 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 21 outings. His power-play time could dry up when Patrick Kane (upper body) returns to the lineup.

Michael Rasmussen
Detroit Red Wings
