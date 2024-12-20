Michael Rasmussen News: Dishes pair of helpers in loss

Rasmussen notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Rasmussen has four points over his last three games, and this was his first multi-point effort of the campaign. He's bounced around the lineup a bit -- the 25-year-old played on the third line and had just 13:31 of ice time Friday. Rasmussen has found more success when he gets top-six looks, but that's not a guarantee, so he remains more of a deep-format option for fantasy. He's produced a total of 12 points, 34 shots on net, 55 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 31 appearances.